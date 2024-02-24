Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.91%.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. 2,455,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.30. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,575,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,005,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 968,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,032,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 487,510 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

