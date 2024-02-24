ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,747.16

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 504.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $222.41 million and $60,747.16 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001414 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,296.74 or 0.99927777 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00185508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06899037 USD and is up 100.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $33,552.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.