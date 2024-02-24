ERC20 Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 157.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 61% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $253.49 million and approximately $62,983.77 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,558.75 or 0.99983380 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00200134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06899037 USD and is up 100.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $33,552.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

