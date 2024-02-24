Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $488,961.75

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00003290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $124.69 million and $488,961.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,502.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.00518765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00136777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00242060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00146494 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,586,082 coins and its circulating supply is 73,585,992 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

