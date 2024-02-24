Ethereum Classic Price Hits $26.20 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $26.20 or 0.00050814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.82 billion and approximately $129.10 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,603.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00519515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00135853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00239069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00146094 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027300 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,722,810 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

