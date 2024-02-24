ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Plans $0.26 Dividend

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2632 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. 6,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 2,670.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

