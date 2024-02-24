Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,037,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,750,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,339.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 292,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 280,721 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

