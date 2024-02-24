Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.82. 372,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 715,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 405,426 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Exscientia by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 231,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Exscientia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

