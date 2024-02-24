Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.41

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.41 and traded as low as $45.50. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 9,650 shares changing hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $272.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 969.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 220,607 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $4,923,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

