Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.58

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.58 and last traded at $80.58, with a volume of 37518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

