Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,103 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

