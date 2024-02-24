First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of FBTT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.
About First Bankers Trustshares
