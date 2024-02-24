First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Bankers Trustshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBTT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Get First Bankers Trustshares alerts:

About First Bankers Trustshares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.