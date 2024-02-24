First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.31 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $2.84 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,306,729,237 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,306,729,236.91. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.001453 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $4,861,849,470.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

