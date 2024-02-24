First Digital USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. First Digital USD has a market cap of $3.31 billion and $2.91 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,306,729,237 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,306,729,236.91. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.001453 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $4,861,849,470.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

