First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0048 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0046.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,706. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

