First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.20

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 13443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

