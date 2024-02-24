First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.29

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.29 and last traded at $94.21, with a volume of 4205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.