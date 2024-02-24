First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.29

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.29 and last traded at $94.21, with a volume of 4205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13,177.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

