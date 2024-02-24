First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.87

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.87 and last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 51852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a market cap of $811.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,028,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,625,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

