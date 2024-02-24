Flare Trading 20% Higher This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $34.54 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,630,503,144 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,626,884,359.96752 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04178338 USD and is up 17.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $122,639,784.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

