Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

