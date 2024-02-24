Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.62

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $10.98. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 23,026 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Frequency Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

