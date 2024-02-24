FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on March 15th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
NASDAQ FTAIM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
