Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Up 11.4%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Furukawa Electric Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.
About Furukawa Electric
Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Furukawa Electric
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.