Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.15. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 62,837 shares traded.

Future FinTech Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.