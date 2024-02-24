Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $146.86

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.86 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 130.01 ($1.64). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 44,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.35. The stock has a market cap of £174.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.36 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,090.91%.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

