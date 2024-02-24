Geegoopuzzle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,249.74 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $224.22 million and approximately $20,249.74 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001538 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,747.73 or 1.00002480 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00200889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 167.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.48637048 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,852.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

