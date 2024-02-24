Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.57-$4.82 EPS.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

