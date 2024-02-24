Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.570-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-$4.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $75.84 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.