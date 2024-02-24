GICTrade Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $90.27 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90957186 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

