Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Increases Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9745 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90.
Givaudan Stock Performance
Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45.
Givaudan Company Profile
