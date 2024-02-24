Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 1097083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Glencore Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.