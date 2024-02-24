Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.68

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.68 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 267.04 ($3.36). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.61), with a volume of 74,982 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £54.66 million, a P/E ratio of 258.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £7,350 ($9,254.60). 50.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

