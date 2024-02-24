Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $249.28

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.28 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 266.60 ($3.36). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 266.20 ($3.35), with a volume of 560,295 shares changing hands.

Grainger Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.43.

Insider Transactions at Grainger

In other Grainger news, insider Robert Hudson purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £295.26 ($371.77). Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

