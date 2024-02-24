Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.82

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.82 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 133.20 ($1.68). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.69), with a volume of 4,994,006 shares changing hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Down 15.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.74. The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

