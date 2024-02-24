Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $399,480.53

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $399,480.53 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,618.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00520071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00135499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00241075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00145308 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00027023 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

