Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 100,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 191,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Grown Rogue International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.