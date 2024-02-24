Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 1,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

