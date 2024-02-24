Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Financial Review

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hanryu and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu -765.96% -205.88% -87.83% GAN -127.37% -188.72% -28.22%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $900,000.00 25.74 -$6.24 million N/A N/A GAN $141.53 million 0.48 -$197.50 million ($4.03) -0.37

This table compares Hanryu and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hanryu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hanryu and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 2 0 0 2.00

GAN has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.56%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Hanryu.

Summary

GAN beats Hanryu on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

