Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th.
Hansen Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.
Hansen Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hansen Technologies
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.