Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

HRMY stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 377,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,341. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

