Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $46.77.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.