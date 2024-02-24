Head-To-Head Survey: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) vs. Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Nubia Brand International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -2,800.51% -77.05% -42.57% Nubia Brand International N/A -18.38% 1.39%

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nubia Brand International has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nubia Brand International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and Nubia Brand International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.72%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Nubia Brand International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and Nubia Brand International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $7.64 million 209.61 -$51.62 million ($1.53) -6.24 Nubia Brand International N/A N/A $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Nubia Brand International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Nubia Brand International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Enovix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovix beats Nubia Brand International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

