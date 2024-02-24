Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $96.46 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00071437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00020180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000851 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,679,155,195 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,679,155,195.123905 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10822766 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $153,807,845.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

