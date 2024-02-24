Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.92

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.92 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.83), with a volume of 142414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.82).

Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.89. The firm has a market cap of £311.43 million, a PE ratio of 639.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

