Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Trading Up 1.6%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $246.83 and last traded at $246.27. Approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 34,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.46.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.55.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.