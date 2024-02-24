Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $3.98 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00007686 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $145.31 million and $14,457.59 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,522.42 or 0.99943548 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00201132 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 167.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.92247585 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

