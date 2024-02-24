Heroes of Mavia Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $213.78 million and approximately $59.51 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $7.13 or 0.00013823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 7.18798474 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $66,961,829.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

