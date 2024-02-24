Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.11 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.17 or 0.00019728 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $149.58 million and $9.11 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00053899 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,705,181 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

