Horizen Price Tops $10.29 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.29 or 0.00019966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $151.37 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047650 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,704,294 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.