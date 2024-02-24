Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th.
Humm Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.63.
Humm Group Company Profile
